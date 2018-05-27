NCP withdraws support

Kathmandu, 27 May :

The newly-formed Nepal Communist Party on Sunday obstructed the provincial assembly proceedings and withdrew its support to the government of Province 2, reports Online Khabar.

Despite the withdrawal, the Province 2 government still has a majority as it is backed by the Federal Socialist Forum and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal.

The day’s events unfolded with the Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut asking permission from the Speaker to address the assembly. But, the lawmakers from the communist party protested.

NCP lawmaker Rup Narayan Mandal, addressing the assembly, said that the government has been working at snail’s pace. “The government has not been able to live up to expectations of its supporters.”

Likewise, another lawmaker Ram Chandra Mandal also said that the government has disappointed the people during the 100 days it has been in power.

People’s News Monitoring Service