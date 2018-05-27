Job in Korea, eighty thousand plus sitting for test

Kathmandu, 27 May : As many as 82,235 Nepalis looking for work in South Korea will sit for the Korean language proficiency test this year, reports Online Khabar.The exam is scheduled for July 10-11.

“Around 60,000 examinees will take the exam in Kathmandu and remaining will take the test in Pokhara,” informed Shobhakar Bhandari, spokesperson for the Employment Permit System (EPS), Korea section.

Sixteen examination centres have been chosen in Kathmandu, eight in Lalitpur, and four in Pokhara. The South Korean government says it will recruit around 7,100 Nepalis this year.

“South Korea will check the exam papers using OCR technology. Hence, the results will not take time,” added Bhandari. Every year, thousands of Nepalis take the Korean language test to register themselves with the EPS and lang a job in South Korea.

