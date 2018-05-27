Gore goes to gaol

Kathmandu, 27 May : The Morang District Court has completed recording the statement of Chundamani Upreti alias Gore, the alleged mastermind in the 33.5 kg gold smuggling case and sent him to the judicial custody.

Clerks of the court, who started recording his statement on Wednesday, have prepared a 37-page-long document to present before the court, media report.

While recording the statement, police also showed the court a video footage of Upreti torturing his gold-carrier Sanam Shakya, who was found dead a few months ago.

Cases have been filed against Gore under organised crime, kidnapping and holding hostage, murder, and gold smuggling.

People’s News Monitoring Service