Kathmandu, 28 May : Rajesh Kumar Shrestha, chairman of Century Commercial Bank (CCB), formally inaugurated the bank’s branch at Mandikatar in Budanilkantha.

Moreover, the bank has also opened its extension counter at ward office of Ward Number 12, Kapan area of Budanilkantha Municipality, as per a press statement.

The bank has aimed to distribute security allowance and expand its service to residents of the area.

People’s News Monitoring Service