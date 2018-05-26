Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Poet Ghimire recuperating

3 hours ago

Kathmandu, 26 May : National Poet  Madhav Prasad Ghimire has witnessed gradual improvements in his health, reports RSS.
Ghimire, who is being treated at Medanta Hospital in New Delhi of India, is gaining health, shared his daughter Usha Adhikari.
“Internal bleeding from small intestine has stopped since Thursday evening” she told RSS. “Currently father’s condition is good. Two small drops of blood were spotted in his small intestine and bleeding has stopped after its treatment”.
Adhikari informed that the treatment would go for a week in Medanta Hospital as per the doctors’ advice.
Meanwhile, issuing a press release today, Nepali Embassy in India shared the health condition of Rastrakavi is improving.

People’s News Monitoring Service

