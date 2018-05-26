Mt.Everest fetches 361 million this season

Kathmandu,26 May : The government has raised the royalty of Rs 361million from those climbing the world’s highest peak, Mt Everest this season.

The climbing season gaining pace from this mid May lasted till now.

In this short period of Spring, more than 400 people climbed the Mt Everest. Compared to the last year, the human loss is less this time. The Tourism Department had given permission for climbing 28 peaks this year.

Most of the royalty was generated from the climbers of the Mt Everest climbers.

Department Director Ram Prasad Sapkota informed that Rs 361 million royalty was raised from Mt Everest escalation.

The acclaimed media from across the world disseminated the news about the mountaineering with much importance.

People’s News Monitoring Service