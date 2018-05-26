Korean film festival kicks off

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
3 hours ago

Kathmandu, 26 May : The 14th Korean Film Festival began in Lalitpur on today.The festival which was inaugurated by South Korean Ambassador to Nepal Park Yong-Sik is being held under the Korean Week that started on Friday with the aim to promote Korean art and culture.
Organised by South Korean Embassy in Kathmandu, top five Korean movies will be screened in the event, said the organiser.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Sik said the festival would help Nepali people understand Korean art and culture, and help further strengthen relations between South Korea and Nepal. The event will run for next five days, and entry is free.

