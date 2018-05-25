Sri Lankan food festival starts

Kathmandu, 25 May: With an aim to introduce the Sri Lankan cuisine to Nepal, which comprises of various curry concoctions, sea food and variety of dishes that are popular across the globe, Sri Lankan food festival has kicked off in capital from today.

The week long event is being hosted at the Hotel Yak and Yeti.The highlight of the festival is renowned Sri Lanka chef Dr Publis Silva, of Mount Lavinia Hotel.

“Sri Lankan food is the best from the perspective of health. We don’t add artificial color, flavor, or animal milk in food. As I always eat healthy food, you can see that I am still working, energetically, in this age,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, WS Perera, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Nepal, said that the food festival was being held to bring the taste of Sri Lanka to Nepal, and expressed hope that Nepali food lovers will enjoy it.

Some of the delicacies to be included in the festival are: Brinjal Moju, Coconut Roti, Steam Hopers, Egg Hoppers and variety of curries such as fish, Ambul Thiyal, Prawn Curry, and Pork Black Pepper Curry. The festival will run from 6:30pm to 10:30pm every day, until June 2.

