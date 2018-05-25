Muslim community stages Chakkajam demanding holiday

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 26 May: Local Muslim community staged chakkajam [wheel strike] for one hour in Biratnagar on Friday demanding holiday during their holly festivals such as Eid, Bakra Eid, Ijrat Paigamber Muhmmud Anniversary and Moharam Festival.

After reciting Nawaj on Friday, the Muslim community had staged protest at Biratnagar Main Road.

They have alleged the government for insulting Muslim religion and culture by cutting down holiday during the Muslim festivals.

Shah Khamad (Guddu), chairman of the Muslim Society, has warned that if the government will not correct the decision of cutting down the holidays, the Society would launch strong agitation.

People’s News Monitoring Service

