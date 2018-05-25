Former King in Rautahat

Kathmandu, 26 May: Former King Gyanendra performed special pooja on Friday at the Durga Mandir in in Matsari, Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality in Rautahat.

Annapurna Post daily reports that a large number of local people gathered on the way to the temple had greeted the former King. When they knew that the former King was visiting the temple, they were gathered around the temple.

The former King said that the people would evaluated his role, reported the Daily.

Talking to the media persons, the former King said that he has not thought about running any political party.

The former King was felicitated with civic reception by the Temple Management Committee.

Manoj Jha and Rudranarayan Jha had handed over the letter of felicitation to the King.

According to Binaya Jha, coordinator of the Temple Management Committee, locals associated with different political parties had jointly welcomed the former King, the Daily has reported.

Likewise, the former King, the other day, visited Birgunj and performed special pooja in different temples. During his visit to Birgunj, country’s trade hub, large crowed of local people were gathered spontaneously to greet the former King.

The former King is stationed at Prabhubas, private residence of Prabhu Shumsher in Simara for last couple of weeks.