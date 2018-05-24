Suspected smuggler demands !

Kathmandu, 24 May : The alleged gold smuggling racketeer Chudamani Upreti alias Gore has made a demand that he be kept under the observation of the Human Rights Defenders.

According to Nepal Samacharpatra daily he made a written appeal to the Morang District Court that he was at risk of losing life even after the arrest. Submitting a letter to the bench via his lawyers, the suspect demanded that he be kept under the observation of human rights activities.

Meanwhile, the Court heeded his demand and ordered the District Police Office to let him stay in police custody under the observation of right workers, reports The Himalayan Times daily.

On the same case, Rajdhani daily has reported that Gore is yet to complete his statements before the bench, further delaying the hearing process. He is planning to recruit more lawyers in his defence.

People’s News Monitoring Service