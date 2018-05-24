Poor nation, rich ministers

Kathmandu, 24 May: All media of today have published a comparative news story relating to property of the Cabinet Ministers. The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Wednesday made public details of property owned by Cabinet members including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The details have shown that most ministers have kept their property in the names of their wives.

According to The Himalayan Times the spouses of Prime Minister Oli, ministers Ishwar Pokharel, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Matrika Yadav and Pradeep Kumar Gyawali are richer than their husbands as per the property details.

Annapurna Post has stated that some ministers also owe debts of thousands of rupees. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Raghubir Mahaseth is the richest Cabinet member, and at the poorest is Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Tham Maya Thapa, according to media reports.

Interestingly, a cartoon in the Kantipur daily has an apt satire on the subject, where a minister is telling and showing his aide that the bungalow, the car, the clothes, and the shoes he is wearing belong to his wife. His only property is the ragged socks.

