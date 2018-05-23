Will communists’ unification survive for long?

BY N. P. UPADHYAYA

Kathmandu: The UML and the Maoists Center of Nepal have finally unified and emerged as a intimidating communist power bagging the distinction of being the third in series, after China, Vietnam, communist paraphernalia that at least might have send spine chilling waves in the minds of the democratic world scattered around the globe.

The United States of America too must have tightened its belt for obvious reasons. New North Korea in bonus for the US in South Asia.

The unbelievable has happened in that in Nepal, being a communist and aligning in one of the domestic Marxist parties have meant so far to amass wealth by being in the power corridors which by extension allows the communists to forge intimate ties with the Indian establishment and serve to the dictates of the said regime which has in the past graciously awarded them with the needed shelter and a secured life in lieu of promising that the shelter takers shall not harm the security interests of the shelter giving nation but instead shall pounce upon their own nation of birth come what may.

This has happened in Nepal, if one were to recall honestly. No free lunch in Indian diplomacy.

While today’s UML is the improved version of the scaring Jhapa movement influenced by the adjoining West Bengal Naxal Movement then the existing Maoists center has the distinction of bagging the Indian overt and covert support both which now remains no longer a secret that supported this grouping to establish itself as a strong party which was taken as somewhat a frightening force in Nepal which time permitting, read the Indian establishment, secured indirect control of Nepal apart from what the Nehruvian doctrine have had already stamped, if one were to recall.

Modi’s fresh Nepal trip enhanced this notorious and disgusting doctrine.

Since then the Indian say in Nepal increased exponentially. The Indian envoy began dominating the political scene by twisting Nepali arms to suit to the Indian security interests.

The 12-point agreement was meticulously drafted by the Indian regime to take control of Nepal virtually. The control could be seen even as of today. Late GP Koirala assisted the Indian regime to the best of his ability.

Albeit the second one, the communist party, enjoyed the name of Chairman Mao Tse Tung. It yet remains unanswered as to whether the name of Chairman Mao had been allowed to be used by the northern neighbor or the Nepal Maoists party on their own brought the name of the late Chinese leader to add more weight to their party or simply to terrify the Nepali population Mao’s name was used? But to be honest, Chairman Mao was a great friend of Nepal. King Mahendra and King Birendra have had very high regards for the great Chinese leader.

But the reality is that this Maoist party through originated in the Nepali soil, however, it certainly flourished in Delhi’s NOIDA soil as has been illustrated by the self-declared Nepal expert, SD Muni.

The details could be told by honorable Dr. Bhattarai, if he so desires.

Thanks the Indian Ambassador Shyam Saran then serving in Nepal arranged the Nepal Maoists permanent stay in Delhi which later became known to all and sundry.

What happened later and what course the Indian regime took to damage Nepal through the use of the most infamous 12-point agreement is there for all to see. The downward slide of this country continues since then.

Now let’s talk of the smooth unification of the two communist parties. Some say that the unity among these two forces is the sophisticated handiwork of the Chinese regime to which yet some others in the domestic sector dismiss and claim that the unification has been made possible only with the support of the Indian establishment as the two communists in question enjoy or have enjoyed full fledge support from the Indian regime whether it be of the BJP of the Atal Bihari Bajpayee or of the Indira Gandhi Congress era of the Indian Congress. The Nepali Congress too has enjoyed the Indian hospitality, by the way.

But if, per chance, it is not the Indian gameplan, read that of the unification, then it should definitely be the brain of the northern neighbor which may have encouraged both the Nepali communist parties to forge unification so that Beijing could advance in South Asia through the Nepal corridor in an uninterrupted manner.

Logic is there in that India would not prefer this proposal that allows China to enter Nepal and then makes its way to South Asia only to enter the Central Asian landmass and then to Western Europe finally.

One former Indian diplomat who had just visited Nepal met Prachanda and advised him not to go in for unification with the UML. “It will enhance the political stature of PM Oli not yours if the two parties unite”, is what the former diplomat and a RAW functionary told Prachanda. Some say that this diplomat should be Shyam Saran but not guaranteed.

If true then this Indian diplomat shall use his personal friendship with Prachanda to weaken the former UML. Or he may bring in some sort of rift in between the former UML and the Maoists. Prachanda in all likelihood shall honor the commands of this diplomat who had extended his all out “tacit” support to the Maoists movement. Let’s keep this in mind.

Back to CPEC:

Reports have it that China is more than interested in bringing in Afghanistan in this Corridor which will also ease the irritants that exists in between Pakistan and Afghanistan. China’s mediatory role is appreciated. China FM has taken the initiative.

If this is so then Nepal as a nation shall certainly benefit from the likelihood of Nepal-China Economic Corridor taking a formal shape, NCEC, because it would be this corridor that shall accomplish miracles for Nepal at least in lessening the over dependency of Nepal on India. NCEC will then be equivalent to CPEC.

Interestingly, a road that is to link Kathmandu with Tibet through Rasuwagadhi has been shortened by some twenty five kilometers and has already been inaugurated by Nepal’s defense minister just the other day. The freshly opened road will shortly be black topped, it has been learnt. The Galchi-Trishuli-Mailung-Syaphrubesi is the shortest route from Kathmandu to link China’s Tibet. Moreover, it would be this road if time permitting India prefers to get linked with China for enhancing its tri-lateral trade. This road in Nepal will cross through Nepal’s Bhandara in Chitwan district which will have its further opening into the Indian landmass through Thori jungle — a Nepali territory. It was this Thori jungle from where Ms. Sujata Koirala sneaked into India back in 2005 and reached Delhi — the seat of the former Mughal Empire and also of the British India Company that ruled present day India, born 1947, for centuries.

Ms. Koirala later worked hard to dismantle the Royal institution by residing in Delhi after the grand escapade.

In effect this route shall act, if agreed by India, as Nepal-China Economic Corridor which will definitely meet the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and find its way all along the Western Europe via central Asia covering some distance through Pakistan. The problem is that India is less interested in this trilateral initiative though China wants to include India in this scheme.

Meanwhile, in London, the Chairman of the Pakistani senate of Foreign Affairs Committee senator Mushahid Hussain urged the Parliamentarians and political leaders of Asia and Europe to promote connectivity and cooperation and opined that his country, Pakistan, was a pivotal player to tackle challenges that of climate change and combating poverty and disease. Mr. Hussain during his speech at the Asia-Europe Political Forum organized by British Parliament said that Pakistan is now the hub of regional connectivity due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which will link up China, South Asia and central Asia through Cooperation in energy and economy, roads and railways, ports and pipelines. He also appreciated China’s role in promoting globalization as trade and connectivity contributed to lessening political tensions.

Well said Mr. Hussain!

Around the same time when Mr. M Hussain was making his speech in London, back home in Pakistan, the Islamabad based French Ambassador Dr. Mark Barety has said that French Companies would also like to explore the China-Pak Economic Corridor project, CPEC, and try to discuss entry points after in-depth negotiations.

This means that the CPEC has become a hot cake also in the heart of Europe and the French interests may also be copied by other European Nations for shared benefits.

A story penned by Mr. Zamir Ahmed Awan in the Express Tribune, May 21 2018, says that with the launch of “One belt One Road”, OBOR, initiatives and signing of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC, both the countries have now entered into a new era in their relationship. In addition, the already strong political and military relationship, economic relations have improved exponentially. Chinese investments are pouring in Pakistan, several mega projects have been launched in power generation and transmission. Basic infrastructure like motorways, railway, airports, sea ports, oil and gas pipelines, optical fibers linkages are being upgraded and strengthened.

In the meantime, Pakistan appears to have landed in trouble with the somewhat flimsy comments made by Miyan Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan-India relations. Since it is their internal issue, so we must refrain from making any rough comments. Let the people of Pakistan decide the issue on their own.

Come June third week, Nepali PM Oli is all set to make a significant trip to China wherein he is expected to finalize the projects already agreed upon by Nepal and China in 2016, which shall see the real beginning of the beginning of the yet unexplored Nepal-China ties. Thanks President Xi Jinping who has, we have been told, possesses soft corner for Nepal, its southern small neighbor tortured by Indian regime.

Connectivity should be the main focus of Nepal along with the storage of petro-products from China as and when India imposes a blockade of the sort of the one as experienced in 2015.

Reports have it that the locations in Nepal for the construction of the storage tanks have already been finalized.

PM Oli will perhaps during his stay in Beijing invite President Xi to make a visit to Nepal at the latter’s convenience. Chances are high that President Xi may drop in Nepal for some hours by the end of this year.

Back to the ripples created in Nepali politics after the unification of the two communists, the one which began from Jhapa copying the Naxal movement that had its origin in West Bengal, India and the other which took its birth in the Rolpa Jungles but preferred to stay in New Delhi enjoying the Indian government’s guests for almost a decade or so. This has been stated earlier also.

The First one is the present day UML and the second one is certainly the Maoists center. Observers remain askance as to how this unification be taken: as a merger of the two, or is it the mixing up of the two communist parties-precisely a cocktail of the UML and the Maoists center? Or have the Maoists completely dissolved in the UML or vice versa? However, looking at UML Chairman Oli’s grand say that was visible during the unification event, it could be said that it was a dissolution of the Maoists into the UML liquid. So if the Maoists have had to unify with the UML then why for the killings of the 17, 000 innocent civilians from across the country?

Most unfortunately, the fact that the unification has not crossed even a fortnight, talks of its break up has begun emanating from the UML quarters whose leaders, even senior ones, and claiming that Chairman Oli by exceeding his political limits has tried to insult them who have invested no less than Oli in the UML party to bring the mother party to this strengthened stage.

If JN Khanal is unhappy with the position that he has been awarded in the unified party, which claims, Mr. Khanal was not to the mark to what it should have been and that if the blunders were not corrected, he may retaliate in a befitting manner.

Similarly, Bhim Rawal too considers that UML Chair KP Oli in collaboration with Madhav Nepal has brought down his prestige and position in the unified party to what it should have been not.

Mr. Rawal too has threatened to revolt if the mistakes are not corrected by Chairman Oli. Ishwar Pokhrel too appears not to be that happy though he is the country’s defense minister.

Perhaps protocol matters have begun hitting hard the unified party which bodes ill for the entire new paraphernalia. If the UML leaders fight with each other, then Prachanda will benefit which shall be exploited by the Indian establishment in order to weaken PM Oli.

The unity in between the two communist forces in Nepal must have surprised many a brains in the world for a variety of political reasons. One North Korea was enough to create troubles to the entire world then a new North Korea has already taken birth in South Asia and that too at a stone throwing distance from China administered Tibetan autonomous region. This development which has puzzled observers in Nepal then at least such a merger or say unification must have forced the champions of democracy around the globe in that what is the guarantee that these two combined communist forces may “export” communism to the nearby countries and that too begin with smaller provinces of adjoining India?

Indian Naxals-Maoists have now every reasons to rejoice as their fraternity is increasing in the vicinity.

China is beaming in having a strong government in Nepal that shall take care of its security interests.

Thanks the Nepal’s unified communists are not having “Chinese characteristics”.

India definitely will have to bear the brunt of this unification of the two communists. Other things remaining the same, Nepali regime since it is completely under the control of the Communists and since the opposition is tentatively a sinking horse already so naturally if it gets inclined towards Beijing then it would be no wonder rather only but natural. And it is perhaps the best time to gain tangible benefits for the overall development of Nepal from the Chinese regime and the latter will come to help Nepal encouraged by the reality that one of the dangerous communist party now unified with the UML had the name of its revered Chairman Mao Tse Tung.

The Chinese still perhaps admire Chairman Mao Tse Tung.

But one difference that is seen in between the communists of Nepal and from other countries is that the locally grown communists possess wealth to the unimaginable tune whereas others in other countries find it difficult to meet two meals a day.

In China, corrupt leaders, bureaucrats and businessmen are hanged. In Nepal corruption has been tentatively made an unchallengeable right.

Nepali communists are perhaps more richer than the US President Donald Trump. While President Trump has business but Nepali communists have made the politics a thriving business and have been milking Nepali politics since decades and decades more so after the 1990 political change. The process continues and fear is that the “accumulate wealth” phenomenon shall increase henceforth as some sort of dictatorial regime appears to take shape in the nation shortly.

Once the dictatorial regime is in place, things in Nepal will change for even better for the communists and conversely the decay of the common population shall in all likelihood begin as has been observed in “closed” societies around the world. Time for the democrats all over the world to mull over the sudden happening in Nepal.

The Nepali Congress is the prime loser. Democratic forces must tighten their belts now.

(Telegraph Nepal editor@telegraphnepal.com)