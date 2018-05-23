Where is 33 kgs of gold when Gore does not know its whereabouts?

By Our Reporter

Missing of the 33 kg of gold from the Tribhuvan International Airport has become more mysterious when even after the arrest of the mastermind behind it, ChudaMani Uprety ‘Gore’, the whereabouts of the gold is not known.

The police on Tuesday in a dramatic style arrested ‘Gore, the main accused and mastermind behind the smuggling of 33 kilograms gold and murder of SanamShakya, one of the gold carriers, from his Gaurighat-based residence.

But his arrests failed to unfold the mystery. Instead, more police officers are likely to face music for their connection with the smugglers.

Although Gore was reported to have been arrested, he had deliberately surrendered to the police fearing encounter death from the police.

“Finally, much investigated and searched Gore has come to our police net at 5:34 am today from Gaurighat of Kathmandu,” joint secretary and coordinator of the Probe Committee formed to investigate into the murder of Shakya and smuggling of the gold IshworPaudel said at a press conferenceorganised on Tuesday.

Gore confessed his hand in importing gold.

Gore, a son of former assistant police inspector, NetraUpreti of the Nepal Police, had found imported 3,800 kg of gold from the Tribhuvan Airport in 19 months beginning from 2015 A.D.

The probe committee formed to investigate into the smuggling of gold and murder of Shakyatold the figure of the gold imported by him after the committee got all computer data entry and diaries from Gore’s rented flat from Baneshwore.

Gore was produced before the Morang District Court also on Tuesday.

The probe committee has already filed charge sheets against 63 people dragged into the case along with 31 arrestees in the District Court, Morang.

According to the probe committee, Gore had been indulging himself in gold smuggling racket staying from Dubai. His wife and one younger brother are still in Dubai, the probe committee said.

Gore is a permanent resident of UrlabariRatuwamai Municipality in Morang district.

The smuggling of 33 kg gold was disclosed only after the police recovered the body of gold carrier Shakya in Lahan on March 3, 2018.