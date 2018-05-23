Large crowd atop Mt Everest last week

By Our Reporter

As many as 400 climbers reached atop Mt Everest in nine days from May 13 when eight Sherpa first reached the peak after fixing the ropes.

Since then, only on May 15 no one could conquer the highest peak owing to bad weather. Around 100 climbers were stranded at an altitude of 8,000 metres due to bad weather on May 15. But the next day, on May 16, the largest number of climbers of the season reached atop the peak.

According to news reports received from the base camp, 95 climbers scaled Mt. Everest on May 16. Since then, the climbers have been reaching the highest peak as if climbing Everest had become easy.

However, growing number of mountaineers in the highest peak cannot be taken as a good omen as it causes pollution and invites more deaths. But surprisingly, this year lesser death reports were reported from Mt Everest. As of May 22, only five, three of them Sherpa guides, lost their lives in the slope of the highest peak.

Two Sherpa guides who were working on opposite sides of the mountain, which straddles the border between Nepal and Tibetdied on Monday.

Experienced guide DamaiSarki Sherpa, 37, fell more than 60 metres into a crevasse on Monday as he was helping a foreign climber to a rescue helicopter on the Nepal side of the mountain.

PasangNorbu Sherpa perished just below the summit in Tibet from a suspected heart attack, his employer said Tuesday.

A third guide, Lama Babu Sherpa, went missing near Everest’s summit earlier this month and is presumed dead.

Two climbers -NobukazuKuriki of Japan, and Macedonian GjeorgiPetkov also died this year. Kuriki, 36 died during his eighth attempt to reach the summit, The 36-year Japanese climber was found dead in his tent at 7,400 metres. The Macedonian mountaineer was 63.

This season 346 climbers of 38 expedition teams were permitted to climb 8,848m Everest, and majority of them have succeeded in their attempt.