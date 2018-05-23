Formation of the CPN just for power sharing!

By Our Reporter

Creation of the Communist Party of Nepal by merging the CPN-UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre seems to just for power sharing. It is evident from the latest political development including the appointment of the party’s central committee members. Of course, formation of the new party was possible only when K P Sharma Oli agreed to give the status equal to him to Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the CPN with a commitment to vacate the post of the prime minister to Dahal in three years.

Moreover, Oli, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Dahal had their upper hands in the nomination of the central committee members. Former UML leaders like Jhala Nath Khanal and Bhim Rawal have objected to the nomination of the central committee members stating that the nominations were made by bypassing their suggestions. Khanal has openly threatened to not accept the hierarchy fixed in the party in his absence. Khanal, as former chairman of the party, was given the second hierarchy after K P Oli while Nepal was in the third hierarchy. But after the unification Khanal was pushed to the fourth position after Nepal, which he has strongly opposed.

Although the CPN is said to be created by unifying the UML and the Maoist Centre, in reality it was the merger of the Maoist in the UML after the relevance and popularity of the Maoist ended with the abolition of the monarchy and weakening the national integrity. Although many may not agree, the Maoists were supported and funded by the foreign elements which wanted to weaken national integrity and destabilize the social harmony.

Moreover, the Maoists were sure to be rejected by the people if they had not forged alliance with thr UML. If the Maoist-Centre had contested the election alone, it would hardly win six to seven seats under the First-Past-The-Post system in the House of Representatives, but with the UML support it won 36 seats, 11 more than the Nepali Congress.

Now with the unification, only a few former Maoist leaders, including Dahal will benefit, others will be lost. Maybe, only Krishna Bahadur Thapa, Janardan Sharma, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Ram Bahadur Thapa and Bashara Man Pun will be able to shine in the CPN while others will be in shadow considering the strong UML organisation and the popularity of the UML leaders.

Had there not been unification, the Maoist would have completely disappeared from the national politics in the next general election although Dahal would have been able to become PM in NC’s support for a few years. But the situation has ended, and Dahal will probably enjoy power for at least a decade in the party.