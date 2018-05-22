Unified Communist Party becomes complete

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
5 hours ago

Kathmandu, 22 May: The newly unified Nepal Communist Party has given the full shape to its 441-member Central Committee, comprising leaders belonging to dissolved CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre, according to Gorkhapatra daily.

A meeting of the party’s Central Secretariat held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar endorsed the names recommended by top leaders of then UML and Maoist Centre.

Meanwhile, Rajdhani daily has repored that the meeting also formed a task force under the leadership of General Secretary Bishnu Paudel to reorganise party’s sister organisations and lower committees.

On the other hand, party’s senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal officially expressed his note of dissent over the ranking of leaders recently finalised claiming he was not consulted about the issue.

