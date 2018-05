Kathmandu, 22 May :A road network connecting India and China via western Nepal is being constructed and the foundation stone has been laid for the project on Monday, according to Karobar economic daily.

Karnali Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi laid the foundation stone for the project in Mathillo Dungeshwor of Dailekh district yesterday, the report filed from Surkhet states, adding that the road leads to Jamunaha in India and Nagchelagna in China.

People’s News Monitoring Service