Rampant spendings from state coffer

Kathmadu, 22 May:Former Health Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel and Secretary Kiran Regmi visited various villages of Jajarkot district in January this year as a viral fever epidemic spread in the area.

The Ministry is settling all expenses of the tour and it has been found that the two officials spent Rs 1.8 million in few days, reports Naya Patrika daily. Meanwhile, former Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division Baburam Maraisini has commented that the amount can buy medicines for all people of the district for around four months.

People’s News Monitoring Service