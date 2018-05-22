Police nab Gore-masetermind behind gold smuggling

Kathmnadu, 22 May: A top police official says they have arrested Chudamani Upreti alias Gore, who is accused of masterminding multiple gold smuggling cases in the country including the recent one involving 33.5 kg gold, reports Online Khabar.

The member of a team investigating into the smuggling and subsequent murder of a mule confirms the arrest of mastermind, against which International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had also issued a diffusion notice.

Details about the place he was arrested from have not been divulged yet and police are hosting a press meeting in Kathmandu to share the information.

As much as 33.5 kg smuggled gold brought from the United Arab Emirates had landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport on January 21 this. Later, investigations had revealed that Gore was the mastermind of the smuggling and the precious yellow metal belonged to MK Agrawal.

Gore was on the run after his role was revealed following a suspicious murder of a porter he mobilised, Sanam Shakya, in March first week. He was supposed to be abroad, hence Interpol had issued the diffusion notice.

Investigation officials claim Gore and his racket smuggled as much as 3,800 kg gold to Nepal in past four years.

People’s News Monitoring Service