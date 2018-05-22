Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
National Poet Ghimire going India for treatment

National Poet Ghimire going India for treatment

9 hours ago

Kathmandu, 22 May: Rastrakabi Madhav Prasad Ghimire is being taken to India for further treatment, reports RSS.

