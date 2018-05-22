National Poet Ghimire going India for treatment

Preparation is underway to take Ghimire, who is undergoing treatment at Dhapasi-based Gande International Hospital, to the Medanta Hospital in New Delhi, for further treatment as per doctors’ recommendation, said Ghimire’s daughter, Usha Adhikari.

He was admitted to Grande International Hospital after suffering from internal bleeding on May 11. The 99-year-old Ghimire, has been under regular medication for the past four months following complications to his heart, kidney and lungs.

Dr Bibek Sharma, involved in treatment of Ghimire, said, “We recommended taking Rastrakabi Ghimire to India for further treatment as we lack the equipment to locate the spot of bleeding from the small intestine.”

People’s News Monitoring Service