Cricket ‘Hero’ arrives home

Kathmandu,22 May: National Cricket team member Sandeep Lamichhane returned home to a rapturous welcome today.

His national team captain Paras Khadka and team manager Ram Shiwakoti among others received him at the Tribhuvan International Airport. He returns home after a very successful debut in the Indian Premier League representing the Delhi Daredevils franchise.

Speaking at a press conference held at the TIA, the 17-year-old leg spinner said IPL was a great learning for him, and would be translating that into the Nepali cricket sector as well. “I have improved my bowling, while it was also an opportunity to make Nepal known in the IPL,” he said.

Lamichhane got an opportunity to play in the final three matches of the league, after his team, DD, failed to qualify for the last four. In the three matches, Lamichhane took 5 wickets helping his team win two of the matches. He also won a stylish player of the match award in one of the matches.

The DD franchise had bought Lamichhane for IRs 2 million, and he is also set to play in the Caribbean Premier League to be held in the Caribbean.

People’s News Monitoring Service