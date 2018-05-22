Now open a bank account online from anywhere in the world

This service makes it easy for new customers to open their account without visiting the Bank from the comfort of their home or even when they are on-the-move.

“We have launched this convenient and hassle free service for our customers residing all over the world keeping in mind that time is of value for everyone and with the view to enable our prospective customers to avail of this facility at their own convenience”, Acting CEO Raveena Desraj Shrestha stated in a statement issued by the Bank here today. She added “Customers can now easily use this service while travelling, at the Airport, metro, train, from the office or even at home with the support of internet facility.”

Online Account Opening Process

Customer who wants to open a new account in Mega bank Nepal limited can visit the Bank’s official website “www.megabanknepal.com” where one can get a link to open an account. After filling the details required, the customer is required to upload a copy of their citizenship or passport with a passport size photograph.

After the completion of filling up the form, customer will get a verification link in their email address. After the verification of that link by the respective customer, the Bank will get all the uploaded data of the customer. Then the Bank staff will proceed with the details for further verification process.

The customer, however, will need to visit the Bank one time to verify their respective signatures and the documents. After the completion of this simple process, it completes the account opening process and the account is opened by the Bank.

