Now open a bank account online from anywhere in the world

9 hours ago

Kathmandu, 22 May :he Mega Bank Nepal Limited has introduced an innovative service, whereby the prospective and eligible customers, both Nepalese Residents and Non-Residents can open new Bank account(s) from anywhere around the world.

