Unification undermines leaders

Kathmandu, 21 May: Various leaders of the newly formed Nepal Communist Party have expressed their dissatisfaction over the new rank structure fixed for them, reports Kantipur daily.

Leaders like Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ishwar Pokharel, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, and Ram Bahadur Thapa. The leaders have expressed their displeasure on the jumbled-up ranks of the veteran leaders. KP Sharma Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal are finalsiing the name of leaders for the top structure of the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service