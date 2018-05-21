Japanese climber found dead on Mt Everest

Kathmandu, 21 May: Japanese climber Nobukazu Kuriki has been found dead at Camp II on Mt Everest this morning, multiple sources at the Mt Everest base camp confirmed.

Sherpa climbers found the 36-year-old Japanese alpinist dead in his camp, a base camp officer informed, reports The Himalayan Times English daily.

Earlier, Kuriki had given up the fifth bid on Mt Everest after four unsuccessful autumn climbing attempts in the previous years as he lost his nine fingers to frostbite in 2012 before abandoning the final summit push.

According to Tikaram Gurung, Managing Director at Bochi Bochi Treks, Kuriki along with four Sherpa guides had headed to the higher camps to make the final summit push on Mt Everest.

Most of the posts Kuriki shared on his Facebook page indicated that he suffered from cough and cold. “I am here at 7,400 metres now. Now, I feel the pain and difficulty in this Mountain and I’m up and up. I want to make it very carefully,” one of his latest posts read.

Kuriki reportedly wanted to make a solo attempt on Mt Everest without using Sherpa support and bottled oxygen this season.

Confirming the incident, Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer at the Mt Everest base camp, said the definitive cause of his death has not been ascertained yet.

People’s News Monitoring Service