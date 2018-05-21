Govt. rejects Raut’s request

Kathmandu, 21 May : The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday rejected a proposal filed by Province 2 government to let its Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut visit the United States upon an NGO’s invitation,aaccording to Nagarik daily.

The federal government has argued that Raut should not make any foreign visit currently as his government is yet to prepare annual policy and programme and budget for next fiscal year whereas the legislative body is still preparing to formulate vital laws.

People’s News Monitoring Service