Foreign missions bypass government

Kathmandu, 21 May: Kathmnadu-based foreign missions are found ignoring the rules set by Nepal government.

According to Annapurna Post daily, several foreign embassies in Kathandu have been distributing scholarships to students without the knowledge of the government of Nepal. The embassies should at first discuss with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and then the Ministry of Education to distribute the scholarships. However, only four embassies including those of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Thailand have been consulting with the government to provide scholarships.

People’s News Monitoring Service