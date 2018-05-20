Policies and programmes tomorrow

Kathmandu, 20 May: The government is all set to present its policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2018/19 at the Federal Parliament on Monday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari would unveil the government policies and progarmmes for the first time in the joint meeting of the Federal Parliament after the promulgation of the new constitution.

As per the constitution, the President can address any of the House meeting or the joint meeting of the Federal Parliaments and summon the lawmakers for their presence.

Joint Spokesperson at the Federal Parliament Secretariat Keshav Aryal said that entire preparations are over for the release of the government policies and programmes to be made by the President from New Baneshwor-based Federal Parliament Building at 4:00 pm.

Vice President, top leaders of different political parties, high-ranking government officials, chiefs of the constitutional bodies, chiefs of the security bodies and chiefs of the diplomatic missions in Nepal are invited for the programme.

People’s News Monitoring Service