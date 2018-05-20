Patriotic Thap’s bust unvailed

Kathmandu, 20 May: A bust of Sardar Bhakti Thapa has been unveiled at his hometown of Dagaibainsi of Marsyangdi rural municipality – 3, reports National News Agency (RSS) from Lamjung.

Province no 4 Minister for Tourism, Forest and Environment, Bikash Lamsal, unveiled the statue amidst a function held on Saturday.

On the occasion, Minister Lamsal said it was sad that Bhakti Thapa could not be declared a national icon in recognition of his contribution.

Lamsal noted that it was necessary to honour the high contribution made by a great warrior such as Thapa. He added that it was due to such warriors that Nepali people’s (Gorkhali) stature remained high in the world.

Thapa, who was born in 1802 BS in Dagaibainsi, fought with the Gorhali Army in 1839 as a soldier of the Lamjung Army. After the defeat of the Lamjung Army, he joined the Nepali Army and contributed in the unification of Nepal.

