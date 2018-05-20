New leaders of united party

Kathmandu, 20 May:The then CPN (UML) has finalized the names of 42 more leaders to be included in the central committee (CC) of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).

It is said that CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Secretariat Member Madhav Kumar Nepal finalized the names of leaders to be inducted as the CC members.

Leaders Khagaraj Adhikari, Gokul Basnkota, Mahesh Basnet, Bishnu Rijal, Narulal Chaudhary, Dormani Poudel, Til Kumar Mengybo, Rajendra Gautam, Ananda Pokharel, Kailash Dhungel, Guru Prasad Baral, Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, Balaram Basnkota, Keshav Lal Shrestha, Rameshwor Phuyal, Krishna Rai, Basanta Manandhar and Niraj Acharya have been selected as the CC members of CPN.

Likewise, Dayal Bahadur Shahi, Rabindra Adhikari (Nawalpur), Binod Dhakal, Mahesh Regmi, Bhanu Bhakta Joshi, Gauri Oli, Samim Miyan Ansari, Pramod Narayan Yadav, Dil Kumari Panta, Leela Bhandari, Ayindra Sundar Nembwang, Sadhya Bahadur Bhandari, Chandra Bahadur Shahi, Devendra Dahal, Achyut Mainali, Devi Gyawali, Rameshwor Rana Magar and Naresh Kharel are also included in the CC.

Furthermore, the top leaders of the party have also finalized the names of Binod Shrestha, Shreenath Baral, Govinda Bikram Shah, Sharada Subedi, Laxman Gyawali and Yek Bahadur Rana in the CC.

Prior to this, the then UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders agreed to form the 441-member CC comprising 241 leaders from then UML and 200 from the then Maoist Centre.

CC member of CPN Krishna Gopal Shrestha said that the names of remaining leaders in the CC would be finalized soon.

People’s News Monitoring Service