Lamichhane glows in India

Kathmandu, 21 May: Nepali cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has performed very well in the Indian Premier League being played in New Delhi.

All Nepali media and some international news portals and newspapers have covered this news along with his picture for his success where Lamichhane is seen celebrating.

News agencies and international media reporting from New Delhi state, “Nepali international Sandeep Lamichhane was the chief destroyer after Delhi Daredevils scored scored 174-4 in their 20 overs. ”

People’s News Monitoring Service