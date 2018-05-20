Kumari Bank Opens 10 New Branches

Kathmandu, 20 May: Kumari Bank has opened 10 new branches in remote area of Nepal in order to extend its modern banking service. The branches opened include Bhattedanda of Lalitpur, Dilasaini of Baitadi, Siddhalekh of Dhading, Ghiring of Tanahun, Aamachodingbo of Rasuwa, Harinash of Syangja, Bhangaha of Mahottari, Kaligandaki of Gulmi, Rishing of Tanahun and Belaka of Udayapur.

With the addition of these branches, Kumari Bank Limited is providing modern banking services to all its customers through its 74 branches, 2 extension counters and 61 ATM locations throughout the country. The Bank’s branch network reached 84 after opening additional 10 new branches. Similarly Bank has been providing technology products such as internet banking, mobile banking and viber banking service to its customers.

People’s News Monitoring Service