Geo Automobiles cheating customers in Ford vehicles

Kathmandu, 20 May: Geo Automobiles Pvt Led sole distributor of Ford vehicles in Nepal is found cheating customers by taking profit margin of above 40 percent in each vehicle.

Geo Automobiles is owned by Tejkaran Jain. Nepal Samacharpatra daily reports that when a market inspection team from Commerce, Supply and Consumers Protection Department inquired about the actual price and sales price, it was disclosed that the Automobiles was cheating costumers purchasing Ford vehicles were cheated by above 40 percent profit margin.

People’s News Monitoring Service