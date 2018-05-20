Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Geo Automobiles cheating customers in Ford vehicles

Geo Automobiles cheating customers in Ford vehicles

7 hours ago

Kathmandu, 20 May: Geo Automobiles Pvt Led sole distributor of Ford vehicles in Nepal is found cheating customers by taking profit margin of above 40 percent in each vehicle.

Geo Automobiles is owned by Tejkaran Jain. Nepal Samacharpatra daily reports that when a market inspection team from Commerce, Supply and Consumers Protection Department inquired about the actual price and sales price, it was disclosed that the Automobiles was cheating costumers purchasing Ford vehicles were cheated by above 40 percent profit margin.

People’s News Monitoring Service

 

Check Also

Kumari Bank Opens 10 New Branches

Kathmandu, 20 May: Kumari Bank has opened 10 new branches in remote area of Nepal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved