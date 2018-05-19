Students picket NOC

Kathmandu, 19 May:Nepal Students Union, the student wing of main opposition Nepali Congress, on Friday gheraoed the central office of Nepal Oil Corporation against the government’s decision to hike fuel prices.

Almost all media of today have covered this news. The Union demanded that the government revoke its decision as the increment in fuel prices time and again has affected the common people. The Union had organised the protest programme for an hour at the Bababrmahal-based office of the NOC.

“The Corporation increased the prices for its commission and not because it was necessary. People have been facing difficulty due to frequent price hike,” said Deepak Bhattarai, a Union leader.

Likewise, the Union’s General Secretary, Kundan Raj Kafle, warned of taking stern steps if the price hike was not withdrawn.

The NSU also submitted a memorandum to the Corporation regarding the issue.

Receiving the memorandum, Acting Executive Officer of the NOC, Sushil Bhattarai, however, said that the prices were set as per the international price rates.

People’s News Monitoring Service