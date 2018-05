Kathmandu, 19 May: Vice Governor of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China Peng Yuxing paid a courtesy call on Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal at the latter’s office on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest on Nepal-China relations in general and Nepal-Sichuan Province in particular were discussed, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

People’s News Monitoring Service