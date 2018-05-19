Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Indian office to be closed

9 hours ago

Kathmandu, 20 May : The field office operted by Indian Embassy in Biratnager will be shut down soon, according to three broadsheet dailies published form the cpital today.

Kantipur, Nagarik and the Kathmandu Post have reported thatPrime Minister KP Sharma Oli  is determined to shut the shutters of Biratnagar field office . PM Oli is quoted as saying,”The government will soon remove the field office of Indian Embassy in Biratnagar of Morang district.

India had establised field  office in  Biratnagar for security check of Nepalis entering India after a flood in Saptakoshi in the monsoon of 2008 created havoc in eastern Nepal. Many political parties and leaders have been demanding the closure of office after the situation has already ended.

To address their demand, the Prime Minister told the Nepal Communist Party lawmakers yesterday that the government would take initiatives to close the office soon. “It was established for a specific purpose, it should have been closed after that,” Kantipur daily attributed  Oli, “Now, it will not exist. It will shut down.”

People’s News Moitoring Service

