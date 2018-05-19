HBL expands in Bara and Banke

Kathmandu, 20 May: Himalayan Bank Limited has brought in operations its two new branches in different parts of the country namely Prasauni (Bara District) and Raptisonari, Shamshergunj (Banke District) from May 11, 2018 and May 14, 2018 respectively, according to the bank.

The newly commenced Branches will provide modern banking services to all the general public. After the commencement of these new branches, Bank’s branch network has now reached to 49 altogether.

People’s News Monitoring Service