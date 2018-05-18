Scores of climbers atop Everest

Kathmandu, 18 May: So far 241 climbers have scaled Mt Everest till the sixth day of expedition of this climbing season.

Liaison Officer of Department of Tourism Tilakram Pandey said that a total of 65 persons including 31 foreigners reached the top of Mt Everest on Friday.

On Thursday, 25 persons had climbed the world’s tallest peak. On Wednesday, the fourth day of this season, 94 climbers had reached the top of Mt Everest which is the highest number so far in this season.

A total of 364 climbers of 38 expedition teams are in their journey to Mt Everest in this spring season.

All climbers are expected to reach the top of Mt Everest within three/four days, it is said.

Currently, the climbers who reached the top of the world and others on their way are in Camp Three and Camp Four, Liaison Officer Pandey said. A large number of climbers are waiting for the favourable weather to reach the top of Mt Everest.

People’s News Monitoring Service