Organisational structure of CPN

Kathmandu, 18 May: Communist Party of Nepal unified on 17 May has none member secretariat, 45 member standing committee and 441 member central committee.

Until unification national convention, KP Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal will remain as the chairmen. Both will enjoy excessive power in the party, however, Oli will look after the government affairs whereas Dahal will look after the party organization through coordination between them.

In the party hierarchy, JN Khanal and Madhav Nepal are the senior leaders. Bishnu Poudel is the general secretary and Bamdev Gautam, Ishwor Pokhrel and Ram Bahadur Thapa are the secretariat members.

Narayankaji Shrestha is the spokesman of the party.

