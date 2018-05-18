Nagidanda appropriate for domestic airport

Kathmandu, 18 May: The experts’ team has prescribed Nagidanda in Kavre district can be the best place to construct domestic airport.

The team has submitted its report to Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Rabindra Adhikari on 17 May.

To reduce the traffic pressure of aircrafts in the Tribhuvan International Airport by operating domestic aircrafts from another airport, the Ministry had constituted a team of experts. The experts’ team had conducted field survey of Nagidanda, Thulichour, Chisapani and Nagarkot to construct domestic airport, Nepal Samacharpatra daily has reported.

In the report, compared to other places, Nagidanda is appropriate place to construct a domestic airport alternate to TIA for domestic flights.

At Nagidanda, runway with 1200 meters can be constructed by acquiring 20 percent of the private property.

In the report, Thulichour is also prescribed as the best place, where, 25 to 30 aircrafts can be parked.

People’s News Monitoring Service