Home Ministry asks to prepare list of bad contractors

Kathmandu, 18 May: Home Ministry has sent circular to all the district administration offices in the country to send the list to the Ministry within a week of those construction contractors who have done negligence in construction of buildings, roads, bridges.

When the construction contractors were found delaying in completing construction works and also doing negligence while maintaining standard and quality of the construction, on Thursday (17 May) the Home Minister had called a meeting of the officials from different ministries and had asked to prepare a list of those bad listed construction contractors.

At the meeting, Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa had asked the security officials to jail those bad listed contractors.

Meanwhile, the Minister has asked the traffic police to punish public vehicles carrying passengers more than the seats.

Accordingly, under the instruction of the Home Minister, the traffic police has decided to increase fine against violation of the traffic rule by vehicles.

