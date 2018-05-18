Bird flu in Chitwan

Kathmandu, 18 May:Bird flu has been detected in fowls in Chitwan, according to National News Agency (RSS).

Bird flu (avian influenza H5N1) has been found in the chicken reared by Rajan Chaudhari and Laxman Chaudhari of Surtani, Khairahani Municipality-9 in the district.

Chief of the National Bird Disease Research Laboratory, Bharatpur, Dr Dyaram Chapagain said that the bird flu virus infection was detected in the samples taken from the chicken which were sent some days back to the Central Laboratory for tests. The central laboratory confirmed the bird flu on May 14.

He said chicken and ducks in the poultry farm and surrounding areas are being killed and destroyed today following a Ministry-level decision on Thursday to this effect.

Samples were sent to the central laboratory for test after 1,500 layers chicken at Rajan’s farm and 1,000 layers chicken at Laxman’s farm started dying due to the disease.

Chapagain said that all chicken at the two farms which are adjacent to each other have died.

Meanwhile, some parts of Surtani in Khairahani-9 have been declared the ‘affected zone’ following the confirmation of bird flu prevalence there. Import and export of fowls and poultry products has been banned here and fowls here were safely destroyed.

