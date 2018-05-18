Anti-syndicate officer Bhattarai transferred

Kathmandu, 18 May: Transportation and Physical Planning Minister Raghubir Mahaseth has transferred director general of the Transportation Management Department, Roopnarayan Bhattarai to the Ministry.

On 16 May, the Minister had asked to sign the transfer latter to the Secretary. When the Secretary of the Ministry denied to sign on the transfer latter, the Minister asked to sign the letter to the joint secretary, reports Onlinekhabar.

Bhattarai is the officer who had played important role to smash syndicate in transportation sector.

When minister Mahaseth became passive on breaking syndicate in transportation sector, Bhattarai had supported the move of Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa to take strong action against those who were imposing syndicate in transportation sector.

Mahaseth had become soft towards transportation entrepreneurs at the time when the government was taking strong action to break syndicate in transportation sector.

It is believed that Mahaseth wished to punish Bhattarai as he was committed to break syndicate in transportation sector.

Currently, syndicate system has been scrapped but there are many works to be done to permanently end syndicate in transportation sector. Transfer of the main officer against syndicate system is taken as a move to encourage syndicate system in transportation sector. It is believed that Mahaseth has been manipulated by the transportation entrepreneurs

