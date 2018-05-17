UML-Maoist Center merger: Dramatic twist

Kathmandu, 17 May: The Wednesday morning one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda gave a dramatic twist on the merger move of the two parties.

On Wednesday meeting, Oli and Dahal reached to an agreement – handing over the PM’s post to Dahal after the unification national convention of the unified party and developing an environment in the party ensuring Dahal’s chairmanship in the party from the unification national convention.

After such a commitment from Oli, Dahal became ready to announce unification of the two parties on 17 May, coinciding death anniversary of UML leaders Madan Bhandari and Jibnath Aashrit. Although Oli had wished to announce unification before presentation of the government’s policy and programme on 21 May, Dahal didn’t wish to wait further for unification.

Of late, a clear distance was witnessed among the leaders from both the parties. Maoist leaders were blaming Oli for not taking consultation with the Maoist ministers while taking important decisions in the government. Oli didn’t consult with the Maoist ministers while transferring government secretaries; he didn’t consult while preparing Indian PM Narendra Modi’s state visit; energy minister was seen absent while laying down founding stone of the Arun 3 hydropower project; Maoist ministers were absent at the civic reception ceremony of Indian PM Modi and also at the dinner hosted by Oli in honour of Modi. Therefore, Maoist leaders were saying that there will be no unification until Oli will correct his working style. However, when Dahal’s concerns were addressed by Oli, overnight, unification process took momentum.

People’s News Monitoring Service