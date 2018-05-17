Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Norwegian National Day

2 hours ago

Kathmandu, 18 May: Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun attended a reception organised to mark the 204th Constitution Day of Norway yesterday.
Also present at the function hosted by Norwegian Ambassador to Nepal Lasse Bjorn Johannessen were Ministers, former Prime Ministers, MPs, heads and officials of constitutional bodies, political party leaders, industrialists and businessmen, high-ranking government officials and senior media persons, as well as Norwegian citizens currently in Nepal for various purposes. Norwegians mark this day as a National Day too.

