Kathmandu, 18 May: With the unification of CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre), historical announcement of Nepal Communist Party was made Thursday evening , reports Gorkhapatra.

At a special news conference, Chairmen duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ announced the formation of the new political party.

A total of 441 central committee members are named in the CPN.

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and leader of the party recited the party’s manifesto at the programme that was attended by a large number of party leaders and cadres.

The party would practice ‘people’s centralism and collective leadership system’ and Marxism and Leninism would be the party’s guiding principle.

People’s News Monitoring Service