Communist Party of Nepal’ registered

Kathmandu, 18May: Following a decision to unite, CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ went to the Election Commission and filed an application for registration of the ‘Communist Party of Nepal’.

They told the EC that the two parties have become one, and hence the registration was for a new unified party called Communist Party of Nepal. The news of party unification and registration at the EC has been covered all the media of today.

People’s News Monitoring Service