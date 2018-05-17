Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Communist Party of Nepal’ registered

Communist Party of Nepal’ registered

2 hours ago

Kathmandu, 18May: Following a decision to unite, CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ went to the Election Commission  and filed an application for registration of the ‘Communist Party of Nepal’.
They told the EC that the two parties have become one, and hence the registration was for a new unified party called Communist Party of Nepal. The news of party unification and registration at the EC has been covered all the media of today.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Historical announcement

Kathmandu, 18 May: With the unification of CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre), historical announcement …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved