Christianity thriving in Rolpa

Kathmandu, 18 May: Many buildings have been constructed in the name of ‘Bhajan Mandali’ and ‘Lord’s Gospel’ in more than a dozen places in Rolpa, reports Republica daily. The authorities that used to keep records of temples do not have any information about such organisations. Needy, Dalits and indigenous communities have been converting into Christianity for the economic assistance they get and the authorities remain silent.

According to the news report, the communists, mainly Maoists, as a strategy to make them religiously neutral and promote communism, forced this ‘religious neutralization’ among people of Rolpa during the Maoist insurgency. It made it easier for people to leave one’s faith and embrace another.

People’s News Monitoring Service