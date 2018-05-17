Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Christianity thriving in Rolpa

Christianity thriving in Rolpa

2 hours ago

Kathmandu, 18 May: Many buildings have been constructed in the name of ‘Bhajan Mandali’ and ‘Lord’s Gospel’ in more than a dozen places in Rolpa, reports Republica daily. The authorities that used to keep records of temples do not have any information about such organisations. Needy, Dalits and indigenous communities have been converting into Christianity for the economic assistance they get and the authorities remain silent.

According to the news report, the communists, mainly Maoists, as a strategy to make them religiously neutral and promote communism, forced this ‘religious neutralization’ among people of Rolpa during the Maoist insurgency. It made it easier for people to leave one’s faith and embrace another.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Communist Party of Nepal’ registered

Kathmandu, 18May: Following a decision to unite, CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Centre) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved