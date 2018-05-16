UML condemns Azad’s tweet

By Our Reporter

The CPN-UML has condemned the controversial statement of BJP parliamentarian Kirti Azad.

Issuing a statement, the Foreign Department of the ruling CPN-UML said that it was regrettable that Indian lawmaker Azad tweeted that ‘PM Modi should return Janakpur, which was given to Nepal for 200 years under the Sugauli Treaty’.

“We condemn the assault made on Nepal’s sovereignty, independence, integration and pride,” the ruling party said.

It further said that the controversial expression made by the BJP lawmaker when the Indian Prime Minister was in Nepal seemed to be motivated with an ill intention of preventing the two countries from having good relations.

Similarly, district president of Dhanusha NC Saroj Yadav also condemned the tweet.