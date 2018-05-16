President to address the House on May 21

By Our Reporter

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to unveil the policy and programmes of the government for the year 2018/19 at the Federal Parliament on May 21.

A meeting of the Council Of Ministers held on Monday decided to request the President for the same.

According to Minister of State for communication and Information Technology Gokul Baskota, the President would address the House at 4.00 pm on May 21.

The Cabinet meeting also termed the recent Nepal visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as successful and in favour of Nepal’s interest.