Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / President to address the House on May 21
President Bidya Devi Bhandari addresses Parliament session
President Bidya Devi Bhandari addresses Parliament session

President to address the House on May 21

11 hours ago

By Our Reporter
President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to unveil the policy and programmes of the government for the year 2018/19 at the Federal Parliament on May 21.
A meeting of the Council Of Ministers held on Monday decided to request the President for the same.
According to Minister of State for communication and Information Technology Gokul Baskota, the President would address the House at 4.00 pm on May 21.
The Cabinet meeting also termed the recent Nepal visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as successful and in favour of Nepal’s interest.

Check Also

Makalu air

Makalu Air aircraft crashes away, two crew members killed

Kathmandu, 16 May: Makalu Air’s cargo aircraft has been found crashed killing two crew members. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved